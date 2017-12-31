Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran played the biggest nighttime show of his career on June 25th when he headlined the Glastonbury festival in the UK. But the singer took some heat following his festival when members of the audience accused him of using a backing track during his performance.
In actuality, Sheeran was using a loop pedal, which allowed one guitar segment to repeat while he played another one and it's a process he has used for a long time, but apparently, not everyone knows that.
"Think it would have given a better atmosphere if Ed Sheeran had employed a band instead of a backing track?" one festivalgoer wrote on Twitter. Hours later, Sheeran clarified the situation on social media. "Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track," he wrote, before adding that he had a great night. Read more here.