Mastodon Streaming Full Length Emperor Of Sand Documentary

"Earlier this year, we released a 12-part series showing the making of our album 'Emperor of Sand'," says the band. "We've cut it all together, added over 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage and turned it into a documentary! This is a deep look into the making of the album and the inspiration behind the music.

"With the Grammy nominations Emperor of Sand has received, we thought it was the perfect time to release it. We hope you enjoy the documentary If you do, feel free to share it! Thanks to Jimmy Hubbard helping us put this together!"

"Emperor Of Sand" - which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in April - will compete at the Grammys for "Best Rock Album" alongside records by Metallica, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs. Read more and stream the documentary - here.