Demi Lovato Reveals Message Of Self-Care For The Holidays was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) With the Christmas holiday season upon us, Demi Lovato has taken a moment to share a message of self-care during a time that can be especially trying for some.
"With the holidays around the corner, I wanted to write you guys a little something special," Lovato wrote on Tumblr. "I know the holiday season can be a tough time for anyone working through any kind of mental health issues and I just want all of you to know that you can get through this!"
"There is nothing more important than self care and I hope each and every one of you carve out the time each and every day just for yourself," she continued. "It can be as simple as going to get your nails done to buying yourself a little present You deserve it and so much more! Love you guys!! Make sure to take care of YOU." Read more - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.