Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album

The iconic rapper broke the new after being asked by a fan on the social media site if the new album would feature any special guests. He responded, "Yep.. Dave Mustaine, Max Cavalera & Randy Blythe are featured on the Album."

The new album from the rapper's metal group is set to be entitled "Bloodlust" and expected to be will be released some time later this year. The first single, "No Lives Matter", will be released on February 17th. A preview trailer clip for the track can be viewed here.