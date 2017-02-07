Bob Marley Recordings Lost For 40 Years Have Been Restored

When found, experts thought they were water damaged beyond repair, but an ambitious restoration brought them back to their former gloryA friend of London businessman Joe Gatt found the tapes in the Kensal Rise section of London, in a dilapidated hotel where Marley and the Wailers stayed on tour. Gatt, a Marley fan, helped bring them to public attention.

Ten of the 13 reel-to-reel tapes have been fully restored--two others were blank. Altogether, the project was completed at a cost of $31,200. Read more here.