More Big 4 Shows Unlikely To Happen Says Slayer's King

The guitarist was interviewed by Loudwire at the recent Hall of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony where he inducted Blade Records founder Brian Slagel into the recently recreated metal hall.

When asked about the Big 4 of Thrash (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax) teaming up again he responded, "I would be all for. I just don't think there's ever going to be a moment in time to where four headline bands with the same time free to make it happen." Read the Loudwire report here.