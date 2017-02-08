In This Moment Announce Spring Headline Tour

The tour is set to get underway on April 7th at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee and will visit various cities across the U.S. (and one in Canada) before concluding on May 5th in Nashville at the War Memorial Auditorium

In addition to the headline shows, In This Moment will also be performing at some of this spring's leading music festivals including Fort Rock, Welcome To Rockville, and Carolina Rebellion.

In This Moment Headline Tour Dates:

04/07 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

04/08 Green Bay, WI The Sandlot

04/09 Maplewood, MN Myth Live

04/11 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium/Underground

04/12 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

04/14 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04/15 Columbus, OH Express Live

04/16 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

04/18 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

04/19 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

04/21 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

04/22 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

04/23 Worcester, MA The Palladium

04/25 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

04/26 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

04/28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven

05/02 Birmingham, AL Iron City

05/03 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

05/05 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

Festival Dates:

04/29 Fort Myers, FL Fort Rock

04/30 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville

05/06 Concord, NC Carolina Rebellion