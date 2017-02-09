|
Taylor Swift Featured In Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer
.
(Radio.com) The first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie was released on Wednesday (Feb 8) and it was soundtracked by a familiar hit song from country turned pop star Taylor Swift. Related: Taylor Swift Won't Be Touring in 2017 Swift song "Bad Blood" kicks in about halfway through the short preview clip after we learn that the film's antagonist and protagonist are father and son. The animated film featured the vocal talents of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn and more. The Lego Ninjago Movie hits theaters on September 22nd. Check out the new trailer here.
Related: Taylor Swift Won't Be Touring in 2017
Swift song "Bad Blood" kicks in about halfway through the short preview clip after we learn that the film's antagonist and protagonist are father and son.
The animated film featured the vocal talents of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn and more. The Lego Ninjago Movie hits theaters on September 22nd. Check out the new trailer here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery
• Eddie Van Halen Makes Dying Fan's Dream Come True
• From First To Last Reunite With Skrillex At Emo Night
• Former April Wine Star Steve Lang Dead At 67
• Spinal Tap Lawsuit Goes Beyond 11 To $400 Million
• Linkin Park Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Song
• Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour
• Clutch Announce Spring Tour and Plans For Earth Rocker Festival
• John Garcia Announces Coyote Unplugged Tour
• Alice Cooper Looks Back At Wayne's World 25 Years Later
• Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash
• IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit A Big Success
• Supergroup KXM Release 'Breakout' Video
• Cult Of Luna Featuring Julie Christmas Announce Tour
• Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson U.S. Dates Announced
• Gwar Announce New Live Dates and Postpone Gwar B-Q
• Adakain Record New Songs With Ra's Sahaj Ticotin
• Black Sabbath Not Really Over Despite Farewell Tour?
• Megadeth Frontman Hints At Major Tour With Bigger Band
• Metallica To Be Joined By Lady Gaga For Grammy Performance?
• Chickenfoot Streaming New Song 'Divine Termination'
• Prince's Former Band The Revolution Announce Spring Tour
• David Bowie's Final Recordings Set For CD and Vinyl Release
• Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award
• Prince and George Michael To Receive Special Grammy Tributes
• The Chainsmokers Preview Their New Single
• Taylor Swift Featured In Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer
• Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning
• Lady Gaga Releases 'John Wayne' Music Video
• Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls From Malawi
• The Band Perry Perform New Pop Song On The Tonight Show
• Katy Perry Launches Global Scavenger Hunt For Fans
• Celine Dion Photobombs Fan's Engagement Photos
• Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign's Ellen Performance Goes Online
• Swizz Beatz Never Understood Music Was a Business
• Singled Out: Senator's Lost Again
• The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer
• Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness
• Drake Says Young Money Reunion Might Happen This Summer
• Blake Shelton Released 'Every Time I Hear That Song' Video
• Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Added Grammy Lineup
• Britney Spears Niece Now 'Awake and Talking' Following Accident
• Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special Unleashed
• Dr. Luke Claims Kesha Owes Him Over $1.3 Million
• Justin Bieber Does 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' For TV Commercial
• Madonna Adopts More Children From Malawi Despite Denials?
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.