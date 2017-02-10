Night Ranger Stream Title Song From New Album 'Don't Let Up'

Guitarist Brad Gillis had the following comments, "I'm looking forward to the new Night Ranger studio effort as it's always a pleasure releasing new material to keep the bands creative flow.

"As typical for Night Ranger, we have all the elements that made us popular in the first place, including twin lead vocal tradeoffs with Jack and Kelly and dual guitar harmonies and solos with my new partner in crime, Keri Kelli.

"We've stacked the deck again with up tempo driving rock songs, mid-tempo tunes and a few acoustic ballad tracks. We're hoping this new album will be added to your existing Night Ranger catalogue." Check out the song here.