Tupac Biopic Trailer Goes Online

Titled "The Greatest" the clip features Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac Shakur and Jamal Woolard reprising his role as The Notorious B.I.G. (he previously portrayed the Brooklyn rapper in the 2009 Biggie biopic Notorious).

The new trailer also features The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira who was cast in the role of Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur in the film. Check out the trailer here.