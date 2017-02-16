Singled Out: Red Reign's Not That Way

As the band was working on new material, we were at rehearsal when Bubba (Singer, Guitar) came in with a riff that he had been working on for quite awhile. He explained that he could not find the right song to incorporate this riff. So we decided to try to write a song out of this riff.

So, once he started playing the riff, Larry (Bass), Sammy (Drummer), and Stevie (Lead Guitar) started to add their ideas as well. After 3 or 4 times of this cycle, the music was completed in about 30 minutes. It was now up to Bubba to work on the lyrics.

The song is about the ups and downs of a relationship. In the first part of the song the girl breaks up with the guy, as she feels he is going nowhere in life.

As the song progresses ,the guy moves on in his life and becomes successful and has a new girlfriend. He then runs into the OLD girlfriend one day, and she realizes she made a mistake, but it is too late.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band and their new EP right here!