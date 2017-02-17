Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour

Anthrax's show was filmed last night at Glasgow's historic venue Barrowland. Seventeen cameras, including five Go-Pros and a full-size camera crane, captured more than two hours of Anthrax favorites that were voted onto the evening's set list by fans and included "Madhouse," "Be All, End All," "Breathing Lightning," and "A.I.R.," followed by Anthrax's classic 1987 album Among The Living performed start to finish ("Caught In A Mosh," "I Am the Law," "Indians," "N.F.L.").

In addition to the live footage, the DVD will include "fly-on-the-wall" interviews and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere.

The DVD is being produced and directed by Paul Green of the Manchester, UK-based Paul Green Productions who has filmed concerts for Opeth, The Damned, Gary Numan, The Levellers, and many others.

"I don't know why it took us so long to come back to the UK and headline our own tour," said Anthrax's Joey Belladonna, "but I'm sure glad we did. These shows have been some of the best we've ever done, and that's really due to the interaction with the fans, they've just been crazy. And that's what we wanted to capture for this DVD."