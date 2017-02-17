Bon Jovi Name LA Opening Act Contest Winner

"My first concert was Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith Tour.' I was 9 years old and it changed my life. To be asked to share the stage with Jon and the boys at the Forum is absolutely surreal.

"As excited as we are, we plan on taking this gig extremely seriously and hope to deliver Los Angeles one of the greatest nights of rock it's ever seen. We're excited. We're humbled.

"More than anything, we are ready to rock the Forum with Bon Jovi and give Los Angeles a night of rock music to remember."