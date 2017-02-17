Dolly Parton Wins Most Inspiring TV Program Award

Last year, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors NBC movie of the week took home the same award. Dolly Parton attended last year's ceremony, but was not able to attend this year's Movieguide Awards.

Co-executive producer Sam Haskell accepted the award along with stars Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cameron Jones and Mary Lane Haskell, as well as Director Stephen Herek, Writer Pamela K. Long and Editor Maysie Hoy.

"To stand in the light of God's grace, and to show people who you really are is what it's about, that's who Dolly Parton is," says Sam Haskell. "We love her and we appreciate her, and we cherish her. She's a servant of God, and we love telling the stories of her life."

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors which premiered on NBC with stellar ratings was described by Movieguide as being a "breath of fresh air" and a rare "representation of overt faith on Network TV".

The Epiphany Awards started in 1996, when the first two awards were given to the movie Dead Man Walking, which featured a Catholic nun, and an episode of the faith-based TV program Christy.