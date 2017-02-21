Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael

Martin did a rendition that stripped the WHAM! classic of its joy and levity, but still managed to make a worthy tribute to the late star during the performance at the Women's Cancer Research Fund event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

George Michael was a proponent of women's health during his lifetime: After his death, a story emerged about his personal contributions to a woman who struggled with infertility.

Martin's performance was captured by Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus' wife who was in attendance. Watch it here.