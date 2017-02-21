Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael
02-21-2017
George Michael

(Radio.com) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to George Michael with a performance of "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" as a stripped-down piano ballad at a recent charity event.

Martin did a rendition that stripped the WHAM! classic of its joy and levity, but still managed to make a worthy tribute to the late star during the performance at the Women's Cancer Research Fund event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

George Michael was a proponent of women's health during his lifetime: After his death, a story emerged about his personal contributions to a woman who struggled with infertility.

Martin's performance was captured by Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus' wife who was in attendance. Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

