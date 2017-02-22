Depeche Mode Announce Special Revolution Remix Album

The CD will feature remixes of the song by Ewan Pearson, Algiers, Terence Fixmer and Autolux and will released digitally (download and streaming services) as well as on physical CD.

The band will follow-up the release with a special expanded double LP vinyl version that will feature 9-tracks with additional remixes on April 28th. See the tracklistings for both versions below:



5-Track CD Tracklisting:

1 Where's the Revolution

2 Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Remix)

3 Where's the Revolution (Algiers Remix)

4 Where's the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Remix)

5 Where's the Revolution (Autolux Remix)



9-Track Double LP Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side 1

1. Where's the Revolution (Autolux Remix)

2. Where's the Revolution (Pearson Sound Remix)



Side 2

1. Where's the Revolution (Algiers Remix)

2. Where's the Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)

3. Where's the Revolution (Pearson Sound Beatless Remix)



LP 2

Side 1

1. Where's the Revolution Where's The Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Dub)

2. Where's the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Spatial mix)

Side 2

1. Where's the Revolution (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

2. Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Kompromat Dub)