Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert
Tragedy struck following Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Chevelle's European tour stop in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday night (Feb 20), with a stagehand losing his life in accident and another seriously injured. A 19-year-old man was killed after a 26-year-old co-worker fell from the rafters while dismantling the stage and landed on him. The stagehand that fell has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, while the man he landed on sadly died from his injuries. Avenged Sevenfold released the following statement about the tragedy, "We have some very sad news to report. Last night after our show in Stuttgart, Germany, a 26 year-old stagehand fell from the rafters while breaking down our stage. He fell a very far distance onto a 19 year-old man on the local crew. Tragically, the 19 year-old died from his injuries. The other man is now in critical condition at the hospital. "This is beyond heartbreaking to everyone in the band and on our crew. We all send our thoughts and prayers to the man in the hospital, both families involved, all of the local Live Nation crew and everyone else whose lives have been affected by this terrible accident. We love our crew so much as well as the many local staff who are essential to our show every night wherever we are around the world. This is such a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen and lives shattered in the process. When we hear more we will update you." Disturbed shared the following with fans, "My brothers and sisters, my blood. It is with a heavy heart that we have to convey the details of the absolutely horrific accident that occurred last night at the tour's stop in Stuttgart, Germany. "While the local crew were working diligently to break down and load our friends in Avenged Sevenfold's set, a young crewman, at the tender age of 19 years old, lost his life, when another crewman, aged 26, fell on top of him, while trying to take down the front lighting truss. "The 26 year old crewman that fell is still alive, but in critical condition. The horror and heartbreak felt by everyone on the tour is beyond words. Our deepest condolences go out to that poor 19 year old's family, and our best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to the surviving crew member that fell. "We love and cherish all those dedicated crew members that are responsible for making the show happen day in and day out, and this horrible tragedy is almost too much to bear. We dedicate the rest of this tour to our fallen brothers. Life is precious and can end in an instant. Make every moment of yours count."
