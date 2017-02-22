Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert
02-22-2017
.
Avenged Sevenfold

Tragedy struck following Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Chevelle's European tour stop in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday night (Feb 20), with a stagehand losing his life in accident and another seriously injured.

A 19-year-old man was killed after a 26-year-old co-worker fell from the rafters while dismantling the stage and landed on him. The stagehand that fell has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, while the man he landed on sadly died from his injuries.

Avenged Sevenfold released the following statement about the tragedy, "We have some very sad news to report. Last night after our show in Stuttgart, Germany, a 26 year-old stagehand fell from the rafters while breaking down our stage. He fell a very far distance onto a 19 year-old man on the local crew. Tragically, the 19 year-old died from his injuries. The other man is now in critical condition at the hospital.

"This is beyond heartbreaking to everyone in the band and on our crew. We all send our thoughts and prayers to the man in the hospital, both families involved, all of the local Live Nation crew and everyone else whose lives have been affected by this terrible accident. We love our crew so much as well as the many local staff who are essential to our show every night wherever we are around the world. This is such a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen and lives shattered in the process. When we hear more we will update you."

Disturbed shared the following with fans, "My brothers and sisters, my blood. It is with a heavy heart that we have to convey the details of the absolutely horrific accident that occurred last night at the tour's stop in Stuttgart, Germany.

"While the local crew were working diligently to break down and load our friends in Avenged Sevenfold's set, a young crewman, at the tender age of 19 years old, lost his life, when another crewman, aged 26, fell on top of him, while trying to take down the front lighting truss.

"The 26 year old crewman that fell is still alive, but in critical condition. The horror and heartbreak felt by everyone on the tour is beyond words. Our deepest condolences go out to that poor 19 year old's family, and our best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to the surviving crew member that fell.

"We love and cherish all those dedicated crew members that are responsible for making the show happen day in and day out, and this horrible tragedy is almost too much to bear. We dedicate the rest of this tour to our fallen brothers. Life is precious and can end in an instant. Make every moment of yours count."

advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold Music, DVDs, Books and more

Avenged Sevenfold T-shirts and Posters

More Avenged Sevenfold News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert

Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ

Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold?

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup

Avenged Sevenfold Says Last Album Too Close To Metallica 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Slams 'Best Of' Album Release 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Star Explains Endgame For New Album


More Stories for Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert- Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy On New Music- Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans- more

Injury Kept Original Guns N' Roses Star From Reunion?- Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh In Studio Together- more

Pink Floyd Stars Open To Reuniting For Music Festival- Metallica Go Pop In Latest CK Preview Clip- Mick Jagger Refused To Release 'Masterpiece' Memoir?- David Bowie Film- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy- Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video- Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him- more

Justin Bieber's Alleged Assault Related Video Surfaces- Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael- Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love' - more

NSYNC To Reunite For Special Honor- Ed Sheeran Streams New Song 'How Would You Feel (Paean)'- The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert

Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music

Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans

Alter Bridge Announce Spring Tour With In Flames And Metal Church

Metallica Release 'Creeping Death' Live Video

Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded

Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids

Alice Cooper Band's Dennis Dunaway Talks New Album and Lost Song

Dallas Taylor Updates Fans On Recovery From Accident Injuries

Eisley Release New Video Featuring Circa Survive's Anthony Green

Garbage Announce New Autobiographical Book

Depeche Mode Announce Special Revolution Remix Album

The Dan Reed Network Announce Fight Another Day Tour

Tim Bowness Releases 'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' Video

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Biters Streaming New Song 'Stone Cold Love'

Amanda Palmer and Edward Ka-Spel Team For Album and Tour

Focus' Pierre van der Linden Releases New Solo Album

Frances Bean Tributes Her Father Kurt Cobain's On His 50th Birthday

Singled Out: Cypher16's Open The Dark Door

Injury Kept Original Guns N' Roses Star From Reunion?

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Joe Walsh In Studio Together

Metallica Release Behind the Scenes Clip For 'Halo On Fire' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy

Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video

Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him

Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Being Released This Year

The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos

Ed Sheeran Cover Of Little Mix's 'Touch' Streaming Online

21 Savage Announces Outbreak Tour This Spring

Jennifer Lopez Sidesteps Drake Romance Questions

Katy Perry Releases 'Chained To The Rhythm' Video

Miguel And DJ Premier Release New Track '2 LOVIN U'

Dr. Luke Files Emails Refuting Kesha's Abuse Claims

Justin Bieber's Alleged Assault Related Video Surfaces

Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael

Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love'

Christina Grimmie Track 'Invisible' From Final EP Streaming Online

Fat Joe And Remy Ma Release New Album Plata O Plomo

Brandy Clark Sings The Praises Of Country Legend Loretta Lynn

Erick Morillo and Junolarc Release New Track 'Don't Belong'

Byrdi Announce Sophomore Album Ansur Urkraft

Sara Bareilles Talks Going Broadway With 'Waitress' Role

Song To Song Movie Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling Released

Camila Cabello And Cashmere Cat Reveal New Track 'Love Incredible'

Singled Out: Leslie Tom's My Only Addiction

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.