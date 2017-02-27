Today Is The Day Stream Track From Deluxe Temple Reissue

The Temple Of The Morning Star: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to be released by The End Records on March 24th in various formats including digitally and CD/DVD and double vinyl LP versions.

"Blindspot" can be streamed here. The CD/DVD edition will include the newly re-mastered album plus bonus tracks on the first disc and a live 1997 recording captured during a concert at the Whiskey A Go-Go in Hollywood on the second disc.

The 2LP vinyl edition will features the remastered album on one disc and the second disc will include bonus demos along with live tracks from the Whiskey show.

The bonus tracks will include "Miracle Demo," "Pinnacle Demo," "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath Demo" and "Temple of The Morning Star Demo" See the full tracklisting below:

Deluxe Tracklisting - Included in all 3 package options:

01. Temple of The Morning Star (Acoustic)

02. The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself

03. Blindspot

04. High As The Sky

05. Miracle

06. Kill Yourself

07. Mankind

08. Pinnacle

09. Crutch

10. Root of All Evil

11. Satan Is Alive

12. Rabid Lassie

13. Friend For Life

14. My Life With You

15. I See You

16. Hermaphrodite

17. Temple of The Morning Star

18. Miracle Demo

19. Pinnacle Demo

20. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

21. Temple of The Morning Star

22. Crutch*

23. High As The Sky

24. Pinnacle*

25. Hermaphrodite*

26. Kai Piranha*

27. Bugs (Death March)*

28. Willpower*

29. My First Knife*

30. The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself*

31. Blindspot*

32. Miracle*

*Live at The Whiskey A Go-Go (1997)