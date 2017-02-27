Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Today Is The Day Stream Track From Deluxe Temple Reissue
02-27-2017
.
Today Is The Day

Today Is The Day are streaming the remastered track "Blindspot". The song comes from the group's forthcoming deluxe 20th anniversary reissue of their "Temple Of The Morning Star" album.

The Temple Of The Morning Star: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to be released by The End Records on March 24th in various formats including digitally and CD/DVD and double vinyl LP versions.

"Blindspot" can be streamed here. The CD/DVD edition will include the newly re-mastered album plus bonus tracks on the first disc and a live 1997 recording captured during a concert at the Whiskey A Go-Go in Hollywood on the second disc.

The 2LP vinyl edition will features the remastered album on one disc and the second disc will include bonus demos along with live tracks from the Whiskey show.

The bonus tracks will include "Miracle Demo," "Pinnacle Demo," "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath Demo" and "Temple of The Morning Star Demo" See the full tracklisting below:

Deluxe Tracklisting - Included in all 3 package options:
01. Temple of The Morning Star (Acoustic)
02. The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself
03. Blindspot
04. High As The Sky
05. Miracle
06. Kill Yourself
07. Mankind
08. Pinnacle
09. Crutch
10. Root of All Evil
11. Satan Is Alive
12. Rabid Lassie
13. Friend For Life
14. My Life With You
15. I See You
16. Hermaphrodite
17. Temple of The Morning Star
18. Miracle Demo
19. Pinnacle Demo
20. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
21. Temple of The Morning Star
22. Crutch*
23. High As The Sky
24. Pinnacle*
25. Hermaphrodite*
26. Kai Piranha*
27. Bugs (Death March)*
28. Willpower*
29. My First Knife*
30. The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself*
31. Blindspot*
32. Miracle*

*Live at The Whiskey A Go-Go (1997)

advertisement

Today Is The Day Music, DVDs, Books and more

Today Is The Day T-shirts and Posters

More Today Is The Day News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Today Is The Day Stream Track From Deluxe Temple Reissue

Today Is The Day's Temple Of The Morning Star Deluxe Edition Coming


More Stories for Today Is The Day

Today Is The Day Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer'- Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour- Another Report Claims Axl and AC/DC Making Album- more

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?- Bad Brains Frontman HR Recovering From Brain Surgery- Eddie Van Halen Gives Back For Music's Future- Metallica- more

AC/DC Making New Album With Axl Rose?- Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band- Why Chester Bennington Left Stone Temple Pilots- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Releases Special Remixes Of 'Shape of You' - Deadmau5 Offering Free Album Download- Future On Track To Make Chart History- Chief Keef Falls Off Stage- more

Migos and Sean Kingston Fight Leads To Arrest- Chris Brown Blames Others For Canceling Soulja Boy Boxing Match- Beyonce Cancels Coachella Appearances This Year- more

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single- Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend- Lady Gaga Most Watched Music Event of All Time?- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer'

Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour

Another Report Claims Axl Rose And AC/DC Making New Album

Paul McCartney Streaming Rare Demo

ZZ Top Expand North American Tonnage Tour

One Man Band Takes On Led Zeppelin Classic

All Time Low Announce Young Renegades Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Limited Edition Box Set

The Dillinger Escape Plan Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Yardbirds Launching U.S. Spring Tour

KXM Release 'Noises In The Sky' Video

Steve Hackett Talks The Night Siren In New Online Video

Today Is The Day Stream Track From Deluxe Temple Reissue

Bang Records Icon Ilene Burns Dead At 73

Night Demon Announce New Album 'Darkness Remains'

Kaleido Release Trouble In Paradise Video and Announce Album

Calisus Streaming New Single 'Six Feet of Lies'

Singled Out: Pete RG's Heaven Knows

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?

Bad Brains Frontman HR Recovering From Brain Surgery

Eddie Van Halen Gives Back For Music's Future

Metallica Refuse To Rewrite Their Musical History

While She Sleeps Stream New Song Featuring Oli Sykes

Gojira Release Music Video For 'The Cell'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Releases Special Remixes Of 'Shape of You'

Deadmau5 Offering Free Album Download

Future On Track To Make Chart History

Chief Keef Falls Off Stage During Detroit Concert

Gorillaz Have Reportedly 'Finished' New Album

John Mayer Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Search for Everything' Wave 2

John Mellencamp Announces New Album 'Sad Clowns and Hillbillies'

Brett Eldredge Releases New Song 'Somethin' I'm Good At'

Robin Thicke Accused Of 'Tampering' With Court Order By Ex

Gucci Mane Announces His Very First Headlining Tour

Sean Kingston Speaks Out About Migos Fight

Jason Derulo Releases New Track 'Swalla' Featuring Nicki Minaj

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton And Alicia Keys Cover 'Waterfalls'

Eminem Announced As Reading and Leeds Festivals Headliner

Migos and Sean Kingston Fight Leads To Arrest

Chris Brown Blames Others For Canceling Soulja Boy Boxing Match

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Appearances This Year

Chris Martin Duets With George Michael At Brit Awards

Sinead O'Connor Sorry For Arsenio Hall, Prince Drugs Accusation

Lorde's New Album Coming Next Month?

Jidenna Releases 'Bambi' Music Video

Suge Knight Being Treated Unfairly In Prison?

Future Releases Second Album In A Week, Appears On Tonight Show

Rihanna Receives Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year Award

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.