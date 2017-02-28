Soundgarden Announce North American Tour

Ahead of the trek, Soundgarden will release of an expanded reissue of their 1988 debut album, "Ultramega OK", on March 10. Last year, the group acquired the original multi-track tapes to the project and connected with engineer Jack Endino to create a fresh mix of the debut.

The expanded reissue also includes the newly-created "Ultramega OK EP", which presents newly-remixed, early versions of six songs that would make the final set; these were originally recorded in 1987 by Endino and Chris Hanzsek at Seattle's Reciprocal Recording. Read more including the dates here.