Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley To Host ACM Awards (Week in Review)

The county music stars hosted together last year and will return for the 52nd annual ACM Awards which is scheduled to be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm ET on CBS.

This will mark Bryan's fifth time hosting the event and Bentley's second. Luke tweeted the news to fans on Monday (Feb 13) "Back for round 5 at the @ACMawards. @DierksBentley, let's do this." See the tweeted link - here.