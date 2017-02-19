Lonely Robot Announce New Album 'The Big Dream' (Week in Review)

The new album will be available as a special edition digipak CD (including 3 bonus tracks), gatefold 2LP + CD & digital download and the effort will continue the theme of the "Please Come Home' where the main character The Astronaut emerging from a long period in stasis.

Mitchell explains: "The Astronaut wakes up from a cryogenic sleep but finds he's no longer in space, and is instead in a woodland area surrounded by a group of strange people with animal heads! It's a little surreal, a little 'Midsummer Night's Dream' to some extent. This is something of a solipsistic haze, for want of a better description!"



He also elaborates on his Lonely Robot concept: "I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut's journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album - taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment. Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one but I'd better start thinking about it now!" Read more - here.