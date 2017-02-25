George Harrison Pop-Up Exhibition Announced (Week in Review)

The exhibition will include George Harrison's handwritten lyrics and personal commentary on his songs, pictures from the family albums, and original portraits of Harrison by Shepard Fairey. Rare limited editions on display will include: I Me Mine, Songs by George Harrison 1 and 2, Concert for George, Fifty Years Adrift and Live in Japan.

The pop-up store will include framed prints and books by artists including: Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Ronnie Wood, and Sir Peter Blake. A special I ME MINE package has been created for the exhibition, consisting of the new book, a poster and book bag; the first 100 customers will receive copies signed by Shepard Fairey. Read more - here.

