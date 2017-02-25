Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour (Week in Review)

During their additional two months on the road, the band will once again play New York and venture up to Canada for the first time during the Head Carrier Tour. Their first three New York dates at the end of May are currently sold out.

To ensure fans have access to tickets without scalping bots interfering with sales, Pixies have been working with venues to release as many tickets as possible. The band has long been invested in fighting bots that turn around and sell tickets to fans at an exorbitant price. See the dates - here.