Pixies and Modest Mouse Team For Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Pixies and Modest Mouse announced their 2024 co-headline tour across North America with special guest Cat Power joining on all upcoming dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date run kicks off on Friday, May 31 in Charleston, SC at Firefly Distillery, with stops in Charlotte, Nashville, Toronto, Queens, Chicago, Austin and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 30 in Denver, CO at Fiddler's Green.
The 2024 tour follows the highly successful sold-out 2023 run featuring all three acts, which concluded in San Diego this past September. The 2023 tour included an epic Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles and multiple nights at Pier 17 in New York, along with stops in Napa, Bridgeport, Vail, Seattle and more.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
PIXIES AND MODEST MOUSE 2024 TOUR DATES:
Fri May 31 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
Sat Jun 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Jun 02 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Jun 04 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Wed Jun 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Fri Jun 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *^
Sat Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sun Jun 09 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Tue Jun 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jun 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Fri Jun 14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Jun 15 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Sun Jun 16 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Jun 18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Jun 19 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thu Jun 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company *
Sat Jun 22 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
Sun Jun 23 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
Mon Jun 24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Wed Jun 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Thu Jun 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sun Jun 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green *
* Non-Live Nation Date
^ Without Pixies
