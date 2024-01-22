Pixies and Modest Mouse Team For Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Pixies and Modest Mouse announced their 2024 co-headline tour across North America with special guest Cat Power joining on all upcoming dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date run kicks off on Friday, May 31 in Charleston, SC at Firefly Distillery, with stops in Charlotte, Nashville, Toronto, Queens, Chicago, Austin and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 30 in Denver, CO at Fiddler's Green.

The 2024 tour follows the highly successful sold-out 2023 run featuring all three acts, which concluded in San Diego this past September. The 2023 tour included an epic Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles and multiple nights at Pier 17 in New York, along with stops in Napa, Bridgeport, Vail, Seattle and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

PIXIES AND MODEST MOUSE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 31 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

Sat Jun 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 04 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jun 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Jun 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *^

Sat Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sun Jun 09 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Tue Jun 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jun 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Jun 14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Jun 15 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Sun Jun 16 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Jun 19 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company *

Sat Jun 22 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

Sun Jun 23 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Mon Jun 24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Wed Jun 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Jun 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sun Jun 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green *

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Without Pixies

