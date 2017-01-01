Craig Morgan's Son Found Dead 2016 In Review

The singer's publicity firm, Monarch Publicity, released a statement confirming Greer's death. "The Humphreys County (TN) Sheriff's Department recovered his body this evening after a search that began Sunday following a boating accident on Kentucky Lake in Tennessee," the statement reads.

"The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and requests prayers at this time as they privately mourn this terrible loss. Jerry is survived by parents Craig and Karen Greer, sister Aly Beaird and brother-in-law Ryan Beaird, brother Kyle Greer and fiance Chelsea Rogers and brother Wyatt Greer."

According to The Tennessean, Greer was out tubing with friends on Kentucky Lake in Humphreys County, TN when he and another friend fell into the water. Read more here.