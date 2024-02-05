Craig Morgan Sworn In As Warrant Officer In The Army Reserve

(BBR) Country music star and soldier Craig Morgan received his appointment to Warrant Officer 1 in the Army Reserve on Saturday, February 3. The swearing-in took place at Huntsville, Alabama's Redstone Arsenal with Chief Warrant Officer 3 William R. Green, along with John Clement (Deputy State Director/Military Advisor, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn) and Craig's wife, Karen Greer, officiating the ceremony while surrounded by family and friends.

Having previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, the country music star, author and patriot returned to service last year. Craig was again sworn-in to the Army Reserve on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on July 29, 2023. Watch the historic moment here..

Following his swearing-in as Warrant Officer 1 on Saturday, Craig then traveled to Orlando, Florida where he performed the national anthem in uniform at 2024's NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 4 from Camping World Stadium.

In addition to his service to our country in the Army Reserve, Morgan has continued to tour and release new music, including October's Enlisted (Broken Bow Records). Just as the Army has called on Morgan, the Tennessee native has recruited some of his talented friends to contribute to his latest project, available now. Appropriately titled Enlisted, the six-track release offers new takes on four of his biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

