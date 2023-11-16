Craig Morgan To Rock That Ain't Gonna Be Me With Trace Adkins On TV

(BBR) Country music hit-maker, author and patriot Craig Morgan will be joined by fellow Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum entertainer Trace Adkins to perform "That Ain't Gonna Be Me" on Fox & Friends this Thursday, November 16. The collaboration can be found on Morgan's recently released Enlisted EP. That same evening, Morgan, who is currently an Army Reserve soldier, will have the honor of singing the national anthem as part of Fox Nation's Patriot Awards, celebrating American patriotism by honoring everyday heroes across the country who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear. The show airs live on Fox Nation starting at 7:00 pm central.

The televised performances come on the heels of Morgan and multi-genre hit-maker, CMA New Artist of the Year winner and Grammy Best New Artist nominee, Jelly Roll, performing their collaboration, "Almost Home," on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last week during a special Veterans Day show. Watch the dynamic and emotional performance below.

In late July of this year, Morgan answered the call from the Army Reserve on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and re-enlisted. Morgan previously served with the Army's 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and was making a commitment to attain 20 years of service.

Just as the Army has called on Morgan, the Tennessee native has recruited some of his talented friends to contribute to his latest project, available now. Appropriately titled Enlisted (Broken Bow Records), the six-track release offers new takes on four of his biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Related Stories

Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll To Rock The Kelly Clarkson Show

News > Craig Morgan