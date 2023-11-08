Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll To Rock The Kelly Clarkson Show

() Country music hit-maker, author and patriot Craig Morgan will be joined by multi-genre hitmaker and CMA Award nominee Jelly Roll to perform their collaboration, "Almost Home," from Morgan's recently released Enlisted EP, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Tune-in this Friday, November 10, during a special Veterans Day show for their dynamic and emotional performance.
In late July of this year, Morgan answered the call from the Army Reserve on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and re-enlisted. Morgan previously served with the Army's 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and was making a commitment to attain 20 years of service.
Just as the Army has called on Morgan, the Tennessee native has recruited some of his talented friends to contribute to his latest project, available now. Appropriately titled Enlisted (Broken Bow Records), the six-track release offers new takes on four of his biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.
Morgan just wrapped his headlining "God, Family, Country Tour 2023," in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The tour and his recent record follow last fall's release of his personal memoir - God, Family, Country, which he wrote with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper. The book chronicles Morgan's road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at his remarkable life.
Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault Jumpmaster and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way - as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.
