Aerosmith Star Performed With Pearl Jam In Boston 2016 In Review

"We played this song two nights ago not having any idea that it might be played again," frontman Eddie Vedder told the crowd, "or the next time we played it, it would be different.

"We get to play this song with a hometown hero and someone I'm just going to meet right now," as Hamilton walked to center stage to shake the singer's hand. "Tom Hamilton, everybody!"

"I am so proud to see how my hometown has welcomed these guys," said Hamilton. "I mean two nights at Fenway…unbelievable." Check out the video and read more here.