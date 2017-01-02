Led Zeppelin Lost Stairway To Heaven Trial Fees Battle 2016 In Review

The band's publisher Warner/Chappell Music sought to be repaid legal fees worth $613,000 as well as other fees, totalling $793,000, after successfully proving the band did not copy Spirit's track Taurus for the opening riff of Stairway To Heaven.

This week, Judge Gary Klausner ruled that Warner/Chappell Music was not entitled to legal fees and other costs because the copyright lawsuit against them was not frivolous.

The judge added that the lawsuit had enough merit to go to trial and there was no evidence the plaintiff "harbored nefarious motives." Read more here.