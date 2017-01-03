Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Set New Record 2016 In Review

The concert, at Citizens Bank Park, was four minutes longer than another record-setting night from the same tour; the band's hometown show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 30, was four hours long. Their record is still four hours, six minutes, which was set in 2012 in Helsinki, Finland.

Springsteen's Philadelphia set featured 34 songs, beginning with 10 selections from Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle. The show also included The Boss' Academy Award-winning song, "Streets of Philadelphia." Read more here.