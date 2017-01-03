Ice Cube Reacted To Death Of Ex-N.W.A. Manager Jerry Heller2016 In Review

'I ain't gonna pop no champagne, but I ain't gonna shed no tears either," he told a Detroit radio station. "It is what it is. We come here to pass, and he's outta here. I'm not losing no sleep over that one."

It's well-known that there was no love lost between Heller and Cube. For a while, there was even bad blood between Cube and the rest of N.W.A, allegedly due to Heller's mismanagement. In 1989, the rapper left the group due to royalty disputes. Read more here.