Asking Alexandria Reunited With Singer Danny Worsnop 2016 In Review

Bruce made the revelation in a Facebook live video, saying (via Lambgoat), "Asking Alexandria is back to the way we started with the original f***ing members."

He also addressed the status of singer Denis Stoff, saying, "We have parted ways with Denis... We didn't kick Denis out of the band, he stopped talking to us."

The guitarist then explained how the band and their former singer patched up their differences, "Obviously over the last few months we've rekindled our relationship with Danny. What happened in the past sucked and it hurt us and obviously. I said things and Danny has said things - that happens. It was in the past and it was sh*t, but at the end of the day we've been best friends for a decade and that's why this is the move that's right for us - right for us as a band, right for us as people and friends and right for Asking Alexandria." Read more of his comments and watch the video here.