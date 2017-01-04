|
One Direction Reacted To Niall Horan's Debut Solo Single 2016 In Review
.
(Radio.com) Niall Horan made news in October after he surprised fans by releasing his first track as a solo artist "This Town" and some of his One Direction band mates shared their thoughts. "Ahhh, a lovely tune my friend. Congratulations," wrote Harry Styles. "Good luck boss give him all your support huge day for him proud of you," added Liam Payne. "Feeling super proud @NiallOfficial You sound great!" said Louis Tomlinson. No word yet from Zayn Malik. Check out the congratulatory tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
