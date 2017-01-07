Taylor Swift Topped 'Forbes' List 2016 In Review

Her 1989 World Tour brought in $200 million in North America; the country-turned-pop princess also earned plenty from endorsement deals with companies including Diet Coke, Keds and Apple.

The next closest act on the list was actually an entire boy band. One Direction, which has four members, brought in $110 million. Adele charted with $80.5 million, Rihanna with $75 million and Justin Bieber, the youngest person on the list, came in 6th with $56 million. Read more here.