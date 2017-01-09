|
Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp
.
(hennemusic) Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details of the band's upcoming Boot Camp weekend that will see fans join the group on his private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10 - 13. Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more. "It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting. "And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer." "Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that. "And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more here.
Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more.
"It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting.
"And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer."
"Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that.
"And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump
• Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars
• Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music
• Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates
• Black Star Riders Release 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' Video
• Video From The Doors Special 50th Anniversary Event Goes Online
• Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp
• Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects
• Record Store Day 10th Anniversary Announced
• Paramore Frontwoman Facing Challenges On New Album
• Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour
• Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour
• Glenn Hughes Gearing Up For Solo Tour
• Dan Reed Network Reveal 'Champion' Video Concept
• Gary Rossington Talks New Album and Lynyrd Skynyrd Anthems
• Svart Crown Starting 2017 With New Album and Tour
• Singled Out: The Gitas' Beverly Kills
• Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration
• Cadillac Tramps Frontman Gabby Gabon Dead At 51
• Metallica's BBC Session Streaming Online
• Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium For The First Time
• Bob Dylan To Be Focus Of New Course At Cambridge
• John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic
• Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration
• Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000
• Rascal Flatts Stream New Single 'Yours If You Want It'
• Rob Thomas Wanted George Michael To Sing 'Smooth'
• Loretta Lynn Will Celebrate 85th Birthday With Ryman Auditorium Events
• Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?
• Lil Yachty Releases 'Shoot Out The Roof' Video
• Migos Release Music Video For 'T-Shirt'
• Bebe Rexha Releases 'I Got You' Video
• Birdman Says 'Tha Carter V' Is 'Definitely Coming Out'
• Jamie Foxx And James Corden Perform a Public Domain Medley
• Eminem Mashed Up With Children's TV show Arthur
• Former One Direction Star Niall Horan's Joke Decoded
• Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Custom-Made Engagement Ring
• Chance the Rapper Ranks Every Kanye West Album
• Sam Hunt Confirms Engagement To Hannah Lee Fowler
• Stranger Things Star Does Own Version Of Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review
• AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2016 In Review
• Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review
• Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction 2016 In Review
• Blink-182 Cover Classic Song From The Cure 2016 In Review
• Avenged Sevenfold Says Last Album Too Close To Metallica 2016 In Review
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.