Graham Bonnet Band Release 'Rider' Video

Bonnet is best known as a former vocalist for a number of iconic hard rock bands where he sang on numerous classic albums including Rainbow's 'Down To Earth' (1979), Michael Schenker Group's 'Assault Attack' (1982), Alcatrazz's 'No Parole For Rock 'n' Roll' (1983) and 'Disturbing The Peace' (1985), and Impellitteri's 'Stand In Line' (1988).

His new solo band also features Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, ex-Alcatrazz man Jimmy Waldo on keys, and Mark Zonder (known for his acclaimed work with Warlord and Fates Warning). Watch the video here.