Stone Sour Entering Studio To Record New Album

The drummer posted a photo along with the caption "That's a wrap on rehearsals. Now off to record! #stonesour #studiolife #2017 #dw #sabian #promark #evans @dwdrums @evansdrumheads @promarkbydaddario @sabiancymbals_official (photo by @stubs_dsm )"

Frontman Corey Taylor recently discussed the group's new album plans and revealed "We're gonna record it the old-fashioned way. We're gonna get us all in the room. We're gonna record it together; we're gonna have that energy bouncing off of each other. It's gonna be a modern throwback, let's put it that way, and it's gonna destroy people."

He then said that they plan to once again work with Jay Ruston, "We're gonna co-produce ourselves with a good friends of ours named Jay Ruston, who has done a lot of work with a lot of different people.

"He has produced and mixed Steel Panther, Anthrax [and] a bunch of different other people. He also mixed the two 'House Of Gold And Bones' albums that we put out, and he mixed the two covers EPs that Stone Sour put out as well.

"So we have a great relationship with him, and he's somebody we really trust and we absolutely love to work with. So we're really looking forward to going in with him and really making a kick-ass rock 'n' roll album."

Taylor also shared his excitement about the new songs that they have written for the effort, "I am so stoked. It'll be the first album that we're doing with [Johny] Chow, our bass player, and Christian Martucci, our new guitar player.

"And it is fantastic. It is some of the best material we've ever written. It is so good, and it is such a great amalgam of all of these different styles that we just absolutely love. It's got a little bit of the heavy, like we like to do, but it's also way more hard rock - way more rock 'n' roll and hard rock than heavy. I mean, there's even a little bit of punk in there. And there's an energy there that is gonna decimate and blow away a lot of stuff that comes out next year. That's how excited I am."