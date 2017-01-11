Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers
01-11-2017
.
Michael Schenker

Michael Schenker Fest Live Tokyo, which features guest appearances from former MSG vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet And Robin McAuley, is set to be released on March 24th 2017.

The package will be released in various formats including 2CD, 2CD+DVD COMBO, Vinyl LP, DVD, Blu-Ray, Digitally (Hi-Res, standard download and streaming) and Schenker has released a trailer that can viewed here. Some of the formats are available for preorder here.

Live was captured during a special concert at Tokyo's International Forum on August 24, 2016 and Schenker had this to say, "It's a miracle that after all these years, something like this took place with the original band members of M.S.G.

"Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable."

He adds, "It's an amazing feeling to have all of my M.S.G. Family from the '80's performing together and especially with Graham Bonnet, who I never got to play any concerts after our Assault Attack album that was originally released in 1982. Fortunately, being able to have the participation of original M.S.G. members such as Gary Barden, Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums) being part of it, and somehow, to perform with Robin McAuley and Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards) again as well, is pretty awesome."

Tracklisting:
1. Intro: Searching For Freedom
2. Into The Arena
3. Attack Of The Mad Axeman ft. Gary Barden
4. Victim Of Illusion ft. Gary Barden
5. Cry For The Nations ft. Gary Barden
6. Let Sleeping Dogs Lie ft. Gary Barden
7. Armed And Ready ft. Gary Barden
8. Coast To Coast
9. Assault Attack ft. Graham Bonnet
10. Desert Song ft. Graham Bonnet
11. Dancer ft. Graham Bonnet
12. Captain Nemo
13. This Is My Heart ft. Robin McAuley
14. Save Yourself ft. Robin McAuley
15. Love Is Not A Game ft. Robin McAuley
16. Shoot Shoot ft. Robin McAuley
17. Rock Bottom ft. Robin McAuley
18. Doctor Doctor ft. Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley

advertisement

Michael Schenker Music, DVDs, Books and more

Michael Schenker T-shirts and Posters

More Michael Schenker News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Michael Schenker Slams The Scorpions

Michael Schenker Sounds Off On Scorpions Star And Brother Rudolf

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock Announce On A Mission DVD

Michael Schenker To Reunite With Former MSG Singers At Festival

Michael Schenker Slams The Scorpions

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock Release 'Communion' Video

Michael Schenker Group Singer Killed In Traffic Accident

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock Release Communion Video

Michael Schenker Plans Third Temple Of Rock Album


More Stories for Michael Schenker

Michael Schenker Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter- Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV- Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour- Simple Plan Tour- more

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Page Too:
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?- Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest- 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped - more

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter

Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV

Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Lose A Member

Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Jack Russell's Great White Stream New Song 'Love Don't Live Here'

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Frightened Rabbit Announce Initial Spring Tour Dates

David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

Levi Petree Announces New Album 'It's Country'

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

• more

Page Too News Stories
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest

James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped

The Killers Demand 'Free Orange Chicken For Life'

Shania Twain Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced

Billy Joel Reveals His Favorite Songs

Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

Travis Scott Leaks New Music Clips Online

Childish Gambino And Migos Sing Each Other's Praises

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards

Ed Sheeran Explains Decision To Release Two Songs At Same Time

Alicia Keys Releases New Track 'Sweet F'in Love'

Beyonce Interviews Younger Sister Solange

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.