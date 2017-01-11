Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

The package will be released in various formats including 2CD, 2CD+DVD COMBO, Vinyl LP, DVD, Blu-Ray, Digitally (Hi-Res, standard download and streaming) and Schenker has released a trailer that can viewed here. Some of the formats are available for preorder here.

Live was captured during a special concert at Tokyo's International Forum on August 24, 2016 and Schenker had this to say, "It's a miracle that after all these years, something like this took place with the original band members of M.S.G.

"Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable."

He adds, "It's an amazing feeling to have all of my M.S.G. Family from the '80's performing together and especially with Graham Bonnet, who I never got to play any concerts after our Assault Attack album that was originally released in 1982. Fortunately, being able to have the participation of original M.S.G. members such as Gary Barden, Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums) being part of it, and somehow, to perform with Robin McAuley and Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards) again as well, is pretty awesome."

Tracklisting:

1. Intro: Searching For Freedom

2. Into The Arena

3. Attack Of The Mad Axeman ft. Gary Barden

4. Victim Of Illusion ft. Gary Barden

5. Cry For The Nations ft. Gary Barden

6. Let Sleeping Dogs Lie ft. Gary Barden

7. Armed And Ready ft. Gary Barden

8. Coast To Coast

9. Assault Attack ft. Graham Bonnet

10. Desert Song ft. Graham Bonnet

11. Dancer ft. Graham Bonnet

12. Captain Nemo

13. This Is My Heart ft. Robin McAuley

14. Save Yourself ft. Robin McAuley

15. Love Is Not A Game ft. Robin McAuley

16. Shoot Shoot ft. Robin McAuley

17. Rock Bottom ft. Robin McAuley

18. Doctor Doctor ft. Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley