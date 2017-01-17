The Chemical Brothers Album Catalog Reissued On Vinyl

We were sent these details: "The special pressings are limited to 1,000 copies of each title and are available exclusively from U.S. independent retailers. Each comes repackaged in the original sleeve artwork that the first pressings came in.

"Audio has been cut from the original lacquers directly from the studio of the original engineer, Mike Marsh, and fully approved by The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands."

In addition to the limited editions, those seven titles, along with 2015's Born In The Echoes, are available on standard black vinyl at retailer everywhere including Amazon.

The limited editions are available at Amoeba and at local independent record stores in the following colors:

Exit Planet Dust (1995) - Clear Vinyl

Dig Your Own Hole (1997) - Solid White Vinyl

Surrender (1999) - Solid Blue Vinyl

Come With Us (2002) - Solid Red Vinyl

Push The Button (2005) - Transparent Blue Vinyl

We Are The Night (2007) - Soda Bottle Clear Vinyl

Further (2010) - Transparent Green Vinyl