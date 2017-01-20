Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

'Square Hammer' is featured on the occult rocker's recent EP release 'Popestar' which was also a chart topper, debuting at the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts and has sold 75,000 units in its first four months of release.

'Popestar' also featured a handful of cover versions of tracks by Echo and the Bunnymen, Simian Mobile Disco, Eurythmics and Imperiet. Ghost is currently preparing to embark on a European tour. Check out the chart topping song here.