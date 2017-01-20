Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Talk New Track 'Just Hold On'

'We went to go watch a Calvin Harris show. Calvin pulled out and then Steve did the set and, yeah, we were absolutely blown away. We had an amazing night," Tomlinson told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "And then after that night, I messaged Steve on Twitter and said, 'Great show. Do you want to work together?' And here we are'It's quite romantic!"

It didn't take long for the unlikely duo to produce 'Just Hold On." 'It kind of happened by accident, if I'm being honest," Tomlinson revealed. 'I didn't really know that I wanted to do anything on my own. We just started trying things, and actually, this is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really." Read more here.