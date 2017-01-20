Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring

Lewis continues his Sinner tour tonight (January 20th) at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Ga. and will wrap the main tour on April 29th at the Mountaineer Casino in Chester, W.Va.

The tour will be followed by a couple of one-off dates including May 28th at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. and June 24th at the Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, OK.

Aaron Lewis Tour Dates:

01/20 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, Ga.

01/21 - Blind Horse Saloon - Greenville, S.C.

01/22 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre -Montgomery, Ala.

01/25 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, La.

01/26 - Banita Creek Hall - Nacogdoches, Texas

01/27 - Cowboys Dance Hall - San Antonio, Texas

01/28 - Billy Bob's - Fort Worth, Texas

01/29 - 2017 Karbach Cook Off @ Lucky's Pub - Houston, Texas

02/01 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, Md.

02/02 - Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, Pa.

02/03 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, Mass.

02/04 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, N.Y.

02/09 - House of Blues - Orlando, Fla.

02/10 - The Dallas Bull - Tampa, Fla.

02/11 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, Fla.

02/12 - Seminole Hard Rock - Hollywood, Fla.

02/16 - Louisville Palace - Louisville, Ky.

02/17 - The Fillmore - Detroit, Mich.

02/18 - Rusty Spur - Fort Wayne, Ind.

02/24 - The Blue Note - Columbia, Mo.

02/25 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, Wisc.

02/26 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, Minn.

02/27 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, Wisc.

03/02 - Iron City - Birmingham, Ala.

03/03 - Riverdome At Horseshoe Casino - Bossier City, La.

03/04 - Hard Rock Live - Biloxi, Miss.

03/10 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, Ill.

03/11 - Joe's Live - Rosemont, Ill.

03/12 - VooDoo Lounge At Harrah's Casino - Kansas City, Mo.

03/18 - Riverwind Casino Showplace Theatre - Norman, Okla.

03/19 - Horseshoe Casino - Tunica - Robinsonville, Miss.

03/31 - Firekeepers Casino - Battle Creek, Mich.

04/01 - Cotton Eyed Joe - Knoxville, Tenn.

04/07 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Verona, N.Y.

04/19 - House of Blues - San Diego, Calif.

04/21 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, Nev.

04/22 - Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort - Jackson, CA

04/23 - Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort - Jackson, Calif.

04/28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, N.J.

04/29 - Mountaineer Casino - Chester, W.Va.

05/28 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, Conn.

06/24 - Choctaw Casino Resort - Durant, Okla.