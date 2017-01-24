Goldfrapp Stream New Single and Announce 'Silver Eye' Album

01-24-2017

.

Goldfrapp have released their brand new single entitled "Anymore." The song comes from their just announced seventh studio album "Silver Eye" which will be released on March 31st.



Alison Goldfrapp had this to say about the new studio effort, "We've never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we've just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It's only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don't know quite what to expect next."



Will Gregory added, "I think writing an album is like being lost in a wood. You're trying to figure out an interesting path. You don't know whether it's going to be a dead end or somewhere interesting and you never know when to stop because around the corner some beautiful vista might open up." Stream the new song here.