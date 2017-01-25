Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bebe Rexha Announces Her First Headlining Tour
01-25-2017
.
Bebe Rexha

(Radio.com) Bebe Rexha has announced that she will be embarking on her first headlining tour later this year to support her forthcoming debut album All Your Fault.

The new album is set to be released on February 17th and The All Your Fault Tour will hit 20 clubs across North America throughout March with Daniel Skye opening for Rexha.

She kicks things off on March 1st in Dallas, Texas, and wraps them up March 30th in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

