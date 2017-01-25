Michael Jackson's Daughter Believes He Was Murdered

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she tells the magazine. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'" Michael died in 2009 thanks to a fatal combination of drugs, including propofol, which his personal physician Conrad Murray administered to help him sleep.

Beyond Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, Paris thinks there's a far more nefarious element to her father's death. "All arrows point to [murder]," she explains. "It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls==."

But proving it will take some time. "It's a chess game," she says. Read more here.