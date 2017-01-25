Robert Plant Guests On New Fairport Convention Album

Fairport Convention bass player Simon Pegg posted a message on the group's official website explaining that 50:50@50 includes studio tracks on half of the release and live audio on the other half, recorded at a handful of U.K. shows. The album also features live audio from the group's annual summer festival, Cropredy.

Plant first collaborated with Fairport Convention in 1971, when he sang with the band's lead vocalist at the time, Sandy Denny, on the Led Zeppelin track "The Battle for Evermore." Other Plant, Fairport Convention performances include gigs at the Cropedy Festival in 1986 and 2008. Read more here.