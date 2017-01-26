New Found Glory Announce New Album, 'Makes Me Sick'

The group will be revealing "Happy Being Miserable", the first single and music video from the effort, on February 16th and promise to disclose more details about the new record "in the days and weeks to come", adding that "we can't wait for you all to hear it!"

The band also recently announced that they will be hitting the road in March to launch a U.S. tour celebrating their 20th anniversary which will be kicking off on March 22nd in Baltimore at Soundstage and wrapping up on May 12th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live.

They had this to say about the trek, "'You'll never get anywhere', 'sophomore slump', 'It's a trend that will pass', 'your ship will sink'. Well it's been 20 years. Wondering what the voices say now? Luckily there was and still is only two voices we listen to. The passion inside of us and our loyal fans! This tour is for both. We can't wait to play through all our albums recorded before 2010 and revisit some venues across the U.S. that we have great memories playing at. Thank you for all the years of love and support. Somehow it still feels like the beginning!"

New Found Glory 20th Anniversary Tour:

3/22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

3/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

3/30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3/31 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

4/1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

4/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

4/7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

4/8 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

4/9 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4/12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4/13 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4/14 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

4/15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

4/17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/19 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

4/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

4/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/25 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

4/26 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

4/28 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubador

4/29 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubador

4/30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubador

5/2 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5/5 - Dallas, TX - The Door

5/6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

5/8 - Orlando, FL - The Social

5/9 - Orlando, FL - The Social

5/10 - Orlando, FL - The Social

5/12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live