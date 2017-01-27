Jack Russell Talks New Album and Being In A Coma To Rock Brigade

Russell speaks about how he was in a coma a year and a half ago as a result of his addictions and was told if he drinks again he will die. Later in the chat Jack reveals how a former Great White band mate wished he would hurry up and die.

Jack also states he was the only strong personality in Great White and the others were weak personalities. He even shares how a member of GNR turned him onto to the music of Ian Hunter where he discovered the song "Once Bitten Twice Shy." Check out the episode here.