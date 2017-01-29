Inglorious Announce New Album and Return Of Drew Lowe

The new album was produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Rush) and will be released in standard CD and vinyl versions, as well as in a deluxe 2CD/DVD edition featuring footage from the band's performance at last year's Donington, according to Classic Rock.

Frontman Nathan James had this to say about the new effort, "It came together very organically after spending time touring together and felt great. We knew we were making an album this time too! We focused on getting our sounds just right so we could get into the studio and out in the least time possible.

"Between Adde's flat in Malmö, Sweden and Colin's family home in Somerset, England, this album came together quickly. We spent three weekends in Somerset, writing in a kind of 9-5 fashion, whereby we knew we were at work. Then after a lovely home cooked dinner we would relax, have a few beers and balance out our hard work, the environment is so important to be creative and we had it good!"